Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has recently requested everyone to keep his sister and him out from the ongoing battle of words between father Aditya Pancholi and his former girlfriend Kanagana Ranaut.

On the same note, after posting a series of tweets, Pancholi deleted his Twitter handle.

Requesting the media platforms to leave his sister and him out of the “current situation”, he said that he "would like to keep away from the mess.”

Before deleting his Twitter handle, Sooraj wrote, "Its my humble request to all the media platforms out there! To please keep my sister and me out of the current site. I have nothing against anyone and I would like to keep away from the mess... its something that I have been trying to avoid for years. And I think its not right for anyone to tag my sister or me in every single article about it.. Please think of it as a son or a daughter.. say whatever you want but please do not invl us in it.. Thank you."

For the unversed, the fearless ‘Queen’ star in a recent interview with a Hindi news channel accused Aditya Pancholi, saying, "This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit him head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged a FIR against the man."

However, Aditya Pancholi demanded legal proof to the ‘Rangoon’ star’s allegations against him, to which Kanagan’s sister Rangoli tweeted, “Why should the reigning Queen of the film industry should scum to this small time goons bullying ......Who hs multipl cmplns n cases on hm lyk mlstation neghbrs physcl asolt n on duty polc officers beatin......lso hs wyf brags bout hs afairs n d son is a part f a runin murdr case, y sud Kangana bothr with dis family f d millennium..Y cn’t he himself go 2 Versova Police station and chek 10 years old recrds 2 remov the complain dat he wans 2 see 2day in 2017? (sic).”