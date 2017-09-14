Taapsee Pannu in the movie Pink, which had a strong message about women | Youtube

NEW DELHI: Short films have undoubtedly become a popular medium for artists and filmmakers to showcase great stories with smaller lengths.

The ‘Judwaa 2’ star Taapsee Pannu will be playing the lead, along with Vicky Arora in a heartwarming short film, directed and produced by Kapil Verma.

A deeply emotional family drama with the story revolving around the relationship between two siblings, Tapsee plays a self defense instructor.

The ‘PINK’ fame actress trained for a week for the action sequence in the film and is said to have done a remarkable job.

The film was shot over four days in Mumbai and concluded just last week.