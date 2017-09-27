Shatrughan Sinha on why he initially refused hit film ‘Kalicharan’

By ANI

NEW DELHI1: Bollywood's shotgun Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his initial reaction when he came across the script of his superhit movie ‘Kalicharan’ (1976), which served as a stepping stone for his acting career.

On Sunday, ‘Kalicharan’ re-premiered at the Mukta A2 New Excelsior Cinema, Fort, Mumbai, the same theater in which it was released 40 years ago.

At the event, the veteran actor candidly shared, "I refused doing ‘Kalicharan’ when I first heard the script, but later agreed to do it because of my friend Subhash Ghai as it was his directorial debut."

On the occasion, Bollywood's showman Subhash Ghai said, "Kalicharan's script got rejected several times before it became a hit."

Along with Sinha and Ghai, the music composer of ‘Kalicharan’ –Anandji, was also present at the re-premiere sharing the good old memories of the classic era revived by Mukta A2 Cinemas.