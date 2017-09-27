Home Entertainment Hindi

Shatrughan Sinha on why he initially refused hit film ‘Kalicharan’

On Sunday, ‘Kalicharan’ re-premiered at the Mukta A2 New Excelsior Cinema, Fort, Mumbai, the same theater in which it was released 40 years ago. 

Published: 27th September 2017 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2017 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha. (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI1: Bollywood's shotgun Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his initial reaction when he came across the script of his superhit movie ‘Kalicharan’ (1976), which served as a stepping stone for his acting career.

On Sunday, ‘Kalicharan’ re-premiered at the Mukta A2 New Excelsior Cinema, Fort, Mumbai, the same theater in which it was released 40 years ago. 

At the event, the veteran actor candidly shared, "I refused doing ‘Kalicharan’ when I first heard the script, but later agreed to do it because of my friend Subhash Ghai as it was his directorial debut."

On the occasion, Bollywood's showman Subhash Ghai said, "Kalicharan's script got rejected several times before it became a hit." 

Along with Sinha and Ghai, the music composer of ‘Kalicharan’ –Anandji, was also present at the re-premiere sharing the good old memories of the classic era revived by Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha Kalicharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp