20 lakh DD viewers watched 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha': Prasar Bharati

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 20 lakh Doordarshan viewers watched the Akshay Kumar starrer movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' which was aired recently, Prasar Bharati today said.

The movie, which touches upon the issue of open defecation in the country, was broadcast on September 17, two days after President Ram Nath Kovind kicked off the Centre's ambitious fortnight cleanliness drive 'Swachhta Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service)' campaign.

"@DDNational registers impressive viewership numbers for the world TV premier of @akshaykumar @psbhumi starrer #ToiletEkPremKatha," Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio, tweeted. It said the movie received an average viewership of 20.3 lakh, which is six-fold increase over previous 4-week average during the same time slot.