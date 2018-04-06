Salman Khan spends restless night in Jodhpur jail

Home Entertainment Hindi

He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh told journalists yesterday.

JODHPUR: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, convicted in a 1998 poaching case, spent a restless night in Jodhpur Central Jail's barrack number 2 and is being given no-frill meals with no concessions for his star status, a jail official said today.

Quadi no 106, who will have to spend another day in jail after a sessions court reserved its decision on his bail plea till tomorrow, was given sprouts and milk for breakfast after a late night, said Deputy Inspector General (jails) Vikram Singh.

The star was given Hindi newspapers by the jail administration in the morning on his request. Salman met his lawyers and bodyguard Shera before the bail hearing in the district and sessions court. Later, actor Preity Zinta, who has acted with him in several films, also visited him in jail.

Salman's blood pressure was high when he entered the jail yesterday, after a trial court sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks 20 years ago. However, it stabilised later.

The actor was visibly tense yesterday and was strolling outside the barracks but was asked by the security personnel to go inside. Singh also said security levels were high outside his ward.

He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh told journalists yesterday.

The chief judicial magistrate's court acquitted Salman's colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh in the case, giving them the "benefit of doubt".

