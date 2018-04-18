NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan, in his quirky style, has extended a warm welcome to global star Priyanka Chopra, who will feature in his upcoming film 'Bharat'.

The 'Sultan' star on Wednesday took to Twitter to welcome Priyanka back home.

He wrote, "#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019"

Known for her witty responses, PeeCee said that she is forever a 'Desi girl'.

'Bharat' is the 'Quantico' star's next big Bollywood outing after 2016's 'Jai Gangajal'.

Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after a decade as the two were last seen in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008).

The flick is an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film, 'Ode to My Father', and is slated to release on Eid in 2019. (ANI)