MUMBAI: Coming out strongly against the alleged rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, actor Bhumi Pednekar said that as a woman she felt "sad and worried" the way an "animalistic" mentality has raised its head in the society.

The 28-year-old actor said that while she was heartbroken over how things were unfolding, she still had faith in the judiciary.

"Whatever is happening in our country, the kind of atmosphere there's right now. As a woman, I feel very sad and worried about what will happen to our future generation. Where is humanity heading?" Bhumi told reporters.

"The kind of animalistic, beast-like mentality we are seeing right now is heartbreaking. But I am an optimist, I believe in the system and I am sure justice will be served," she added.

The actor was speaking on the sidelines of the 20th Beti FLO GR8 Awards 2018 function held here recently.

Over the weekend, several Bollywood celebrities joined a protest to demand justice for the victims in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have generated a groundswell of anger against the perpetrators.

The "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actor said the girls who have been subjected to the brutality should get justice.

"All the girls, who have been subjected to such horrific crimes, should be given justice. Fear should be instilled in people that they can't get away by committing such heinous crimes. The government and the law should be stricter with punishment," she said.

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.

Eight persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in the case. The trial in the case started early this week.

In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a teenage girl alleged that she was raped by a ruling BJP MLA who has been arrested by the CBI, which is probing the case.