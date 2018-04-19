MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani, who featured in "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in "Bharat Ane Nenu". She says its a blessing to be able to cater to the audience in the north and south market.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. You seem to have discovered alternate success in the Telugu film industry. How did this happen? And how comfortable are you doing films in Telugu?

A. I think I got really lucky that there was this demand for me to do a Telugu film. Success is met when hard work meets the right opportunity. I'm still awaiting the release of the film to know how I fare with the audience. It's like giving an exam and waiting for your results.

Q. How did you bag "Bharat Ane Nenu" and what was it like working with Mahesh Babu?

A. Mahesh's wife Namrata had been in touch with me. She felt this would be the right project to debut with. My director Koratala Siva Garu came to Mumbai to meet me which was when he took me through the script of the film. The subject and content drew me to the project. I had also watched his earlier films and admired his ability to tell stories that are contemporary and topical in the most relatable, commercial and entertaining manner. It's also extremely important that my role lends to the story. To top it off, I was cast opposite the biggest star and so it was too good to say no.

Q. Now you have signed another Telugu film, this time with Ram Charan Teja. Are you planning to shift to Telugu cinema?

A. I'm happy that I'm able to balance my work schedule and do projects in both Hindi and the south. We're living in a time where language is no longer a barrier when it comes to viewing cinema. I'm lucky that I will be reaching out to a wider audience both north and south and as an artiste that's a blessing.

Q. What about your career in Hindi cinema? Where does that stand? Do you regret not being able to cash in on the success of "Dhoni"?

A. I've been extremely fortunate to be working with the finest directors in the country. "Dhoni" was an extremely loved film and it's overwhelming that people still come up to me and have connected with me as Sakshi. This year is very special because along with my debut Telugu film releasing this month, I'm also looking forward to the release of my next Hindi film in June called "Lust Stories", produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua and directed by Karan Johar.