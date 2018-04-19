Karan Johar, David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala on the sets of Kalank (Twitter @Alia Bhatt)

MUMBAI: The shoot of "Kalank", which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, has begun.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama is set in the 1940s also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Madhuri took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can't wait for you to see both films!" she wrote.

The film marks the collaboration of Karan's Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Alia shared a picture with Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan, dressed in red and black.

"The men in RED and BLACK. Day 1 of #Kalank calls for a visit to set from the 3 most important people! What a way to begin the film!! @karanjohar @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan @Varun_dvn," the actor tweeted.

Varun also shared a picture of Nadiadwala along with mentor Karan with a clapboard.

He captioned the photo: "It begins #KALANK."