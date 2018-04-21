NEW DELHI: Seems like one of the cutest couple of the B-town-- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput-- has a good news for their fans.

Atleast Shahid's recent post on his Instagram handle says so.

Amidst speculations of Mira's pregnancy (courtesy her recent outfits), the 'Padmaavat' star posted a picture of Misha with 'Big sister' written in the background.

Wishes started pouring in as soon as he uploaded the picture.

The couple tied the knots in 2015 and had their first child, Misha, a year later in August. (ANI)