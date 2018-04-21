One of the pictures from the location of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic which went viral. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: It's confirmed! The title and teaser of one of the most highly-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic will be unveiled on April 24.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"3 days to go... Rajkumar Hirani to unveil the teaser and title of #DuttBiopic on 24 April 2018... Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh... #FoxStar #VidhuVinodChopra," he tweeted.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal amongst others, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks of the year.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is set to hit theatres on June 29.