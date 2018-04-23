MUMBAI: The tenth season of "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" will be returning here and director Feroz Abbas Khan and Shapoorji Pallonji have decided to stage the musical extravaganza from May 24.



"'Mughal-e-Azam' will be travelling extensively this year. However, Mumbai audiences are special and extremely gracious. We really appreciate the love and support they have extended to the Musical. It's an absolute pleasure to perform in Mumbai once again before we head overseas," Khan said in statement.



The play will also be going to international destinations starting with Dubai.



Deepesh Salgia, Creative and Strategic Vision, ‘Mughal-e-Azam' added: "Mumbai will be the Musical's tenth season and it is the continued patronage of our audiences that has kept us going. All our seasons have been completely sold out and it is heartening to see that Mughal-e-Azam has created a new benchmark for Indian theatre."



"Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical" will be staged in Mumbai at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA from May 24 to June 3.

