NEW DELHI: With the aim to combat indoor air pollution, cinema exhibition company PVR Ltd on Monday rolled out its "clean air theatre" concept by launching the "Audit-Air-Ium" theatre here.



The company will revamp and retrofit the central air purification systems powered by Nirvana Being to combat indoor air-pollution. PVR ‘Audit-Air-Iums' will be installed across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



"Ensuring a luxurious cinematic experience in a clean-air environment is our vision of tomorrow and PVR intends to implement this in a phased manner to guarantee an invigorating movie watching experience," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd.

The first 'Audit-Air-Ium' was launched at the Directors' Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj. Retrofitted with customised air cleaners, the "clean air theatre" concept maintains indoor air quality as per the National Air Quality Index (AQI) standard.

