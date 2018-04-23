One of the pictures from the location of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic which went viral. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated Dutt biopic's teaser will be launched on Tuesday, April 24.

The teaser will be released to a viewership of 100 million with the biggest ever television roadblock across 80 channels.

Led by a massive roadblock on the entire Star network at 19:58 hrs, the 85-second teaser will exclusively play on 15 key channels like Star Plus, Star Bharat, Star Gold along with showcasing on IPL that is airing on 8 channels this year and on Hotstar.

This will be followed by an additional 60 channels across English, Hindi, and Regional languages the next day, that would encompass the TV audiences across all key markets like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, UP-Bihar, Gujarat along with the four south territories.

The simulcast would reach out to 100mn+ unique TV viewers in India, making it the highest ever viewed movie teaser!

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the iconic actor Sanjay Dutt, the biopic has been one of the most discussed films ever since its announcement.

The young actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation to fit the part and will be seen in six different looks tracing the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir surprised the audience with the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt as accidental pictures from sets hit the internet earlier. Ranbir not just embodied the looks of Sanjay Dutt but also learned the nuances and accent of the latter.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Kapoor, including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, the flick is set to release on June 29, 2018. (ANI)