One of the pictures from the location of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic which went viral. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The teaser of one of the much-anticipated films of the year- Dutt biopic, titled 'Sanju'- is out and we can't keep calm.

The one-minute-26-second long clip shows Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt with panache and with an uncanny resemblance. The similarities are so strong that the teaser has left many people befuddled whether the character on screen is 'Sanju baba' himself.

Kapoor has not just embodied the looks of Dutt but also learned the nuances and accent of the latter.

Released on Tuesday, the teaser shows Kapoor depicting different aspects and incidences from the life of Dutt.

The younger actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation to fit the part and will be seen in six different looks tracing the life of Dutt.

Kapoor had already surprised the audience with the striking resemblance to Dutt when accidental pictures from film sets hit the internet earlier and with the poster, it has surpassed all the expectations.

Earlier in the day, the makers also unveiled the first poster of the film which revealed the title of the film, which was kept under wraps till then.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Kapoor, including Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, the flick is set to release on June 29, 2018.