MUMBAI: Director Sudhir Mishra on Monday remembered Satyajit Ray on his 26th death anniversary. The "Yeh Saali Zindagi" helmer says that the legendary filmmaker was a master.



Mishra re-tweeted a photograph of Ray and captioned: "The master. Absolute precision with the frame and what's outside. The sound suggests the world outside and inside the head. The music begins at exactly the right point. The dialogue suggests the future and the past. And you know what: one does not notice any of this."



In 1992, Ray's health deteriorated due to heart complications. He was admitted to a hospital, but never recovered. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an Honorary Academy Award.



He is the first and the only Indian to receive the honour. Twenty four days before his death, Ray accepted the award in a gravely ill condition. He died in April 1992 at the age of 71.



Some of his greatest works include "Pather Panchali", "Apur Sansar", "Charulata", "Aparajito" and "Shatranj Ke Khilari" among many others.



The award-winning filmmaker's "Pather Panchali", won eleven international prizes, including the inaugural Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival.

