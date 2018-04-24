CANNES: Actor Inaamulhaq, known for films like "Filmistaan" and "Airlift", says he is excited as his first lead role in the forthcoming movie titled "Nakkash" has found space in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.



Its first look will be unveiled at the India pavilion at Marche du Film at the fest on May 14.



"I am still trying to seize the fact that I'm going be a part of world's most renowned film festival where wonderful movies are screened every year. I am fortunate enough for being able to join such an amazing platform where great work is recognised. I am humbled and grateful to everybody's contribution for making all my dreams come true," Inaamulhaq said in a statement.



On playing the lead, Inaamulhaq said: "For common people in India, there is no concept of 'lead'. They simply say 'hero' of the film and that 'hero' is defined by certain qualities like body muscle, six-pack abs. I don't think that qualifies me.



"So, I always waited for the film where script is the 'hero' and I am the protagonist. It is every actor's dream to play the protagonist. My dream finally came true."



The film is directed by Zaigham Imam, who had earlier directed "Dozakh - In search of Heaven" and "Alif" which were showcased at many festivals worldwide.

