NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who turns 31 today, has shared with his fans and followers how he is celebrating his special day.

The 'October' star took to social media to post a picture where he can be seen working out for his upcoming film 'Kalank'.

"Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack," Varun captioned the pic.

Karan Johar's multi-starer production will star an ensemble cast of Varun, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Meanwhile, B-town celebs, including his 'Sui Dhaaga' co-star Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana among others, took to Twitter to post their heartfelt wishes for the 'ABCD2' star.

Here's what they wrote:

Anushka Sharma: Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @Varun_dvn... Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with.

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn keep shining like the bright star you are. Big love.

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn!!! I am sure you are having a great birthday already with all the love that #October has received!! May you have an even more successful year ahead! Lots of love!

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy bday @Varun_dvn. Keep your endearing self alive. Both in real and on celluloid. May this be your year!

Yami Gautam: Wishing you oodles of happiness & success !! Stay this humble, lovable person that you always have been .. Happy bday Varun @Varun_dvn

Huma Qureshi: Happy bday @Varun_dvn Keep being the rockstar you are Another year of being awesome sauce!!

Juhi Chawla: Happy Birthday @varun_dvn ! Love and good wishes for your upcoming movies and a successful future ahead.