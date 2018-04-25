THANE: The Crime Branch of Thane police today recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Udita Goswami in the Call Detail Record (CDR) case.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre recorded Goswami's statement for over one hour, said Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar.

She was allowed to leave afterwards.

The city police, in January this year, busted an alleged racket which supplied or sold CDR illegally to private detectives and others.

Police said that CDRs were commonly used in matrimonial dispute cases, as evidence or for surveillance.

It is alleged that some private detectives were obtaining CDRs from telecom companies illegally for their clients or at the behest of lawyers of celebrities.

Over a dozen persons arrested in the case included Rajani Pandit, a well-known woman private detective, and lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who represented many Bollywood stars.

Both are now out on bail.