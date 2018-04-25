MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor today evaded query on her impending marriage rumours with beau Anand Ahuja saying people will get to know about her wedding plans when the right time comes.

There have been reports that Sonam is set to tie the knot with Anand early next month.

"Everybody will hear everything in all good time.

We are here to talk about 'Veere Di Wedding' I don't want to say much I have just decided to stick to the film.

This is not the correct time I have had a very good relationship with the media and we will share all in good time.

Thank you so much for keeping your patience," Sonam said at the trailer launch of "Veere di Wedding".

The 32-year-old actor was accompanied by her co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

When asked about the first thought that comes to her mind when somebody talks about wedding, Sonam said, "For me the locations keep changing I don't know. Whoever is getting married they don't enjoy but whoever is with them they enjoy the most.

You understand a lot about yourself through the process of wedding.

Its also about bonding with family and friends.