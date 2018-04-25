MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mansoor Khan says the film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" was supposed to initially have a happy ending but looking at the drift of the film, he gave it a sad climax.



Directed by Mansoor, written and produced by his father Nasir Hussain, the film released in 1988. It was a blockbuster which catapulted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom. The plot was a modern-day take on classic tragic romance stories such as Laila and Majnu, Heer Ranjha and Romeo and Juliet.





"Although my father had initially planned to end the movie on a sad note, he seemed sceptical about the climax and asked us to shoot another ending. However, the flow of the movie gave a feeling that there might be some tragedy soon. Hence, I opted to close the movie the way Romeo and Juliet ended," Mansoor said in a statement.



The film will be aired on Zee Classic to commemorate its 30th year of release on Sunday.

