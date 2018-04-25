MUMBAI: The trailer of "Veere Di Wedding", featuring actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Tilsania, which is just out, sparkles with a chic chick splendour.





This seems to be the first bonafide chick flick from Bollywood's mainstream cinema. And it bubbles and percolates with internal combustion. Yes, all four women seem ready to explode with a raunchy indignation.



One of them, Shikha complains she hasn't had sex for a year. Kareena is disgusted and embarrassed by her future in-law's vulgar display of ostentatious wealth. Sonam seems to be stuck with a jerk whom she refers to as a ‘bahenc***'.





Yes, to "Veere Di Wedding" goes the dubious distinction of getting the extremely upmarket and chic Sonam to use a filthy Hindi expletive.



The trailer of "Veere De Wedding" seems to go by fashionable notions of empowerment…girls who swear? Box ticked. Girls who drink? Box ticked. Girls who treat their boyfriends/spouses like cretinous vermins? Box ticked. Girls who think marriage is a pain in the purse? Box ticked. Girls who discuss orgasms? Box ticked.



Although "Veere De Wedding" plays it by the rulebook, there is nonetheless plenty of verve and vitality in the interactive swirls that the trailer takes in its tumultuous lifespan.



All the four actresses give a sharp spin and a tantalising twirl to their buddy-buddy 'baatein'. It's a delight to see the feisty fraternisation among the four enticing actresses.



For the rest, the film does seem to be a bit trite around the edges. But then so what? At least these girls seem to be having fun. We can only hope to join in when the film releases on June 1.

