Veere Di Wedding's trailer is out and it features Kareena, Sonam Kapoor’s unfiltered conversation
By Online Desk | Published: 25th April 2018 04:21 PM
Last Updated: 25th April 2018 05:30 PM
The much-awaited movie 'Veere Di Wedding' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is out and the Twiratti can't stop talking about it. The trailer was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai. The movie is one of the most highly anticipated movies which show us the world of four best friends and their strong bond of friendship.
The movie is filled with unfiltered conversations, lots of sarcasm and a strong dose of awesomeness.
Here's how the celeb's reacted to the trailer.
Unfiltered conversations, lots of sarcasm & a strong dose of awesomeness! That’s what it’s like to be with my veeres together. Watch the #VDWTrailer: https://t.co/RtBa6Lzpak!#KareenaKapoorKhan @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @vdwthefilm @balajimotionpic— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) 25 April 2018
The #VeereDiWedding trailer is insane amounts of fun!@sonamakapoor #KareenaKapoor @ReallySwara #ShikhaTalsania https://t.co/PVMMJ7Z9Uu— MissMalini (@MissMalini) 25 April 2018
Well done @RheaKapoor and @ektaravikapoor what a super edgy and super fun trailer!!! The girls ROCK!!!! This one is no chick flick! It tears the envelope and that too with style!!! #VeereDiWedding trailer @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania https://t.co/m1FT2RNXAt— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 23 April 2018