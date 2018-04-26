MUMBAI: Ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla will create the costumes for Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period film "Panipat".

The National Award-winning designer has earlier worked with Gowariker on "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Mohenjo Daro".

She recently designed the costumes for Kangana Ranaut's "Manikarnika".

"Peshwa's historical and traditional lineage will reflect in the costumes of the film. Ashutosh Gowariker is a visionary and working with him is always a treat. We will create magic through our costumes and give fluidity to the narrative through our well researched styling," Lulla said in a statement.

The film, which features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

"It has been wonderful working with Neeta, especially on the Rajput and Mughal dressing, followed by the Gujarati and Bengali styles. Her range is fantastic. And now, I am looking forward to working with her on the Maharashtrian dressing and more, in Panipat," Gowariker said.

In the film, Arjun plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is portraying Ahmad Shah Durrani.

Art director Nitin Desai is once again working with Gowariker for "Panipat" and will recreate the Shaniwar Wada for the film at ND Studios.

The film has a release date of December 6, 2019 and will be produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar's Vision World.