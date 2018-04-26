MUMBAI: Director Omung Kumar will once again collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh on another sports drama "Yubi Lakpi".

The duo earlier worked together on Priyanka Chopra-starrer "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit.

The new project will be once again set in the north-east and focuses on Yubi Lukpi, a local Manipuri sport which is played with coconuts and is said to be similar to rugby.

"With Yubi Lakpi, we are tracing the journey of the Indian rugby team. Yes, India plays Rugby and it's high time the sport gets a pushup in the country. We're still working on the story and once complete, we will begin shooting," Omung said in a statement.

He has been working on the project for the past two years.

"Omung does wonders with sports dramas. We wanted to tell the story of rugby to the people of this country. Every sport deserves to have its story told and to have people cheering for them. We did not plan on going back to Manipur, but the story took us there," Sandeep said.

Filming is expected to start next year and will take place in Manipur and London, with some portions being shot in Mauritius.