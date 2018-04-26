MUMBAI: Controversial actress Rakhi Sawant is happy that self-styled godman Asaram has been "punished" for raping a minor girl but she wonders why he was given only a life sentence.

A Special Court in Jodhpur on Wednesday convicted Asaram for raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013 and sentenced him to a prison term for life till his natural death.

"I am very happy that Asaram has been punished. It sets a very good example for all potential sexual offenders in the country, especially those who think they are rich and powerful and can get away with violating our women and children," said Rakhi.

"But why not the death sentence in this case? The girl is a minor...No bail, no life for child rapists."

When a respected figure like an uncle or a spiritual guru "misbehaves with an innocent girl she is robbed of something far more valuable than her virginity. She loses trust in mankind".

Producer Pritish Nandy tweeted: "And justice has been done. Finally. Asaram sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor."

Actor Rahul Dev is also with the verdict.

"Justice prevails. Asaram 'Bapu' convicted for rape! His kind of fraud godmen/babas play with sentiments, emotions and belief of people. I salute the spirit of the family to fight for justice," he tweeted.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let's be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know."