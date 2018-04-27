Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm proud of my exotic brown colour, says Diana Hayden after Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's controversial remark

He said he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Diana was crowned.

Published: 27th April 2018 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Diana Hayden (Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A day after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb questioned the "beauty" of Diana Hayden, the former Miss World has slammed the thought that 'light skin is better', and said she is proud of her exotic brown skin colour.

Deb reportedly said in Agartala on Thursday that international beauty contests were a farce as the results were all predetermined. He also said he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Diana was crowned.

"We see women as goddess Laxmi, Saraswati. Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women. She became the Miss World and that's all right. But I do not understand the beauty of Diana Hayden," Deb said.

Diana is hurt.

"That's some strong disapproval of me winning the Miss World title," Diana said in a statement.

"With regards to me winning the Miss World, it's a pity and shame, that when you win the biggest and most respected beauty pageant in the world, you get criticised and put down as opposed to being appreciated and respected for bringing more accolades back home and further appreciation of our Indian brown exotic beauty.

"It's also hurtful," she added.

Pointing out at the bigger issue, Diana said: "Being brown skinned, I've had to fight the 'light skin is better' issue we have in India. I felt so strongly about it that I turned down a fairness cream ad because it went against my belief. We are Indians and predominantly our skin colour is brown and we should be really proud of it and learn to appreciate it like it's appreciated around the world.

"It's obviously that our skin colour difference is on his mind as he is comparing me to Ash (Aishwarya) and not Priyanka (Priyanka Chopra) or Manushi (Manushi Chhillar) who currently holds the Miss World title, and very deservedly so. 

"Shame on him as our beautiful, exotic brown colouring is to be proud of. I sure am!"

Celebrities from the film industry took a dig at Deb's comment.

"Is Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000) an Indian beauty? (Just trying to confuse him)," tweeted film editor-director Shirish Kunder.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "I condemn the irresponsible statements issued by Biplab Deb, the CM of Tripura on Diana Hayden. He should realise that it takes lots of hard work to be Miss World. He has not insulted Diana Hayden, but the entire women fraternity."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aishwarya Rai Miss World Tripura Chief Minister Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Diana Hayden
More from this section

Just for Gags

‘I want to be the linkedin of cinema’

It's my job to protect Natasha, says Varun Dhawan about his girlfriend

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures