There's always been an attempt to be versatile: Diana Penty

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After "Lucknow Central", Diana Penty will be seen in films as different as "Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran" and "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi". The actress, who was sporting enough to emulate a portrait of a Maori ancestor at a Mumbai event, says she has always attempted to maintain versatility.



"There's always been an attempt (to be versatile), and it's nice when people notice it. I have never said that 'Only this is the kind of cinema I want to do or not do'. I am open to different kinds of stories, characters. Whether it's considered commercial or art house or it is considered totally mainstream or not...that's not what I would go into a film thinking," Diana told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



"I would go for 'What's the story? Is it interesting? Is it gripping? Is it something I relate to? Is it something that I as an audience would want to watch? And even the character that I play, is it different from what I've done before? Because I feel what's the point of repeating a thing over and over again. So, you want to try and do different things to try and keep yourself challenged and excited as well. That's my mindset when I am choosing films to do."



The actress started her career with the 2012 film "Cocktail" and then featured in "Happy Bhag Jaayegi" before "Lucknow Central".



"I am trying to be versatile in whatever small ways I can. The films that I am doing are quite different, and it has been an exciting journey so far," she said.



Diana's forthcoming release "Parmanu..." is finally hitting the screens on May 25, after its release date was pushed due to a lockdown between its co-producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. But all is settled now.



"It's really good news that 'Parmanu...' is finally releasing. We are around one month away. It's exciting. I've been waiting for it for a while and finally, we will be able to show it to the world. I feel it's an important film, especially for us as Indians, just to know what happened as India becoming a nuclear power is a part of our history now.



"I just feel it is an interesting film and it's a very thrilling film... I think people should enjoy it," she said of the John Abraham starrer.



Keeping her experimental streak alive, Diana had earlier this week engaged with culture enthusiasts Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom from New Zealand company Soldiers Rd Portraits at an event in Mumbai.



The duo transformed Diana Penty in the style of a Maori ancestor, wearing a blend of traditional Maori and European clothing, and a temporary facial tattoo, also known as kirituhi.



It was fun for the actress, who believes all travellers must immerse themselves in a country's culture to savour the experience of being there completely.



"I think that if you don't do that, you're missing out. Yes, of course, there's a lot to see and do the typical touristy things wherever you go, but if you are going to a country you have never been to before, it makes sense to explore a little bit of the culture because at the end of the day, these are the things that make the place or the people who they are. It's not just the monuments or the buildings.



"It's really important to step outside your comfort zone and what you're familiar with to learn from and take away from the experience. It's a great way to broaden your horizon," said Diana, who loves being a traveller who is spontaneous and is not one for guided tours.