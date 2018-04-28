Just for Gags

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

They are conventionally unconventional actors who have done films off the beaten track. Abhay Deol is known for films such as Ek Chalis ki Last Local, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Dev D; while Patralekha started her career with a film like City Lights, which received a lot of critical acclaim. Naanu ki Jaanu, a horror comedy directed by Faraz Haider, is their first film together. It is a remake of 2017 Tamil hit Pisaasu.

Abhay says, “This is a quirky and dark comedy. Actually, there’s a lot of comedy in tragedy. Even in our film, the story is a tragic one but it has a lot of humour.”Patralekha adds, “It was fun doing the film. I play a ghost. I am not seen in most of the scenes. I wanted a break from serious roles.” She confesses: “I am scared of heights and in this film I was hung in a harness most of the time. I have overcome my fear now.”

Abhay believes that horror comedy as a genre is not popular in India. “We have made films in a certain way for so long that perception for horror comedy is not there. We take things seriously. Films reflect culture and they create it. We reflect culture but we are not creating it. Why is it that people see George Clooney in a horror comedy and laugh? But if an Indian actor does the same role, they don’t like it.

Abhay Deol and dancer Sapna Choudhary in a still from the film

I believe that one always laughs at people’s predicament. Even in this film, the girl is dead and she turns into a ghost. Her father keeps crying over her death. But the story is told in a funny manner.”

Abhay’s choice of films have been far and few. “I don’t take up typical commercial films because I know my strengths and I have my own vision. I don’t think of fame or money. When I started out, there were very few films such as Dev D or Chakravyuh being made. I decided that I would do films where filmmakers were ready to take a risk with something new,” says the actor, who was last seen in Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Patralekha, who did Vikram Bhatt’s Love Games, says, “I have no one to advice me. There are a few people I interact with. I did two web series and undertook acting workshops. Since dance is an expression of acting, I am learning dancing also. ”

About Abhay, she says, “It was a great experience working with him and he’s a fine actor. Even when he was not needed on the sets,he would come and give me cues.”

As of now Patralekha has not signed any film but Abhay is quite busy with a slew of films. “There are a few Indo-American productions such as JL 50, The Film, and The Odds. In bilingual film JL 50 that is being directed by Canadian filmmaker Shailendra Vyas, I play a CBI detective. I am also doing a South Indian film Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai (IVSK) that is being directed by Rathindran R Prasad. I play king Vikramaditya in it and it’s a fun film. It’s based on the story of Vikram and Betaal. Then there’s Bounty Hunter, which is also co-produced by me. I am making a cameo appearance in Aanand L Rai’s Zero,” he beams.