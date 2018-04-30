Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh to star in and produce Marathi film 'Mauli'

Published: 30th April 2018 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has started work on his next Marathi venture titled "Mauli", after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with "Lai Bhaari" in 2014.

An out-and-out action drama, "Mauli" is produced by Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh's production house, Mumbai Film Company.

The film is written by Kshitij Patwardhan and will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who collaborated with Riteish on his last production venture - "Faster Fene".

"As an actor, I always wanted to experiment with various genres and thankfully in the last few years, I have got the opportunity to do so," Riteish said in a statement here.

"'Lai Bhaari' made me believe I could attempt action drama genre and after I read the script of 'Mauli', I knew I was ready for my second Marathi film," he said.

Genelia said "Mauli" is one of the most ambitious films produced by both of them.

"With 'Mauli' going on floors now, we will also be making a few more exciting announcements very soon," she added.

"Mauli" is expected to release by this year-end.

