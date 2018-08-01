Home Entertainment Hindi

Acting has finally made me beautiful: Rajkummar Rao

The actor has received many awards for his work in films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton" and "Shahid".

Published: 01st August 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao feels that acting has finally made him beautiful as well.

The actor has received many awards for his work in films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Newton" and "Shahid".

On Wednesday, he bagged 'Man of the Moment' award at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018.

Excited about it, Rajkummar said in a statement: "While I won several awards last year and this year for acting, I think acting has finally made me beautiful as well with this Vogue Beauty Award."

"It means a lot. I would like to dedicate this award to my parents for all the support, encouragement and all the hardships that they have faced to make me who I am," he added.

Rajkummar has films "Fanney Khan", "Stree" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" in his kitty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Vogue Beauty Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century