Home Entertainment Hindi

Keeping myself away from creative aspect of 'Zero': Shah Rukh Khan

"Zero" is a sci-fi romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It will release in December.

Published: 01st August 2018 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan says he keeps himself away from the creative aspect of "Zero".

Asked when the trailer of "Zero" will be released, Shah Rukh told the media here late on Tuesday: "I genuinely don't know about it. The whole creative aspect of the film is handled by Colour Yellow Productions (Aanand L. Rai's banner).

"It is difficult because of the visual effects and it takes time in every aspect. It's not like a regular film where you decide today to do a certain thing and tomorrow you have finished it. So, we have decided it, but when it will be ready, that is known to Aanand Sir and his technical team.

"They are at it... The kind of work that I do in the film is really enjoyable but it is also very time consuming, so I have decided to keep myself away from creative aspect of the film."

Shah Rukh spoke to the media at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 here.

In "Zero", he plays a vertically challenged man.

"I have been busy in the shooting of 'Zero'. I was doing patch work for the film and shoot of that film will be complete in the next two days," he added.

The superstar did not divulge more about the film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

"Aanand L. Rai has told me that 'Only I will talk about this film and you will not talk about the film'. So, I will not talk about the film and he will talk about it."

Shah Rukh was honoured with the 'Ultimate Man of the Decade' award at the event. The magazine has also featured his daughter Suhana Khan on the cover of its August issue.

"It's a really nice moment for me. It's the biggest responsibility for my children that they have been given such a big platform, so they have to work much harder.

"All the children who belong to the film industry they get some kind of entitlement because they are film artiste's children but, I think if you are able to give them responsibility, then they will do better so," added the proud father.

"Zero" is a sci-fi romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It will release in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zero Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century