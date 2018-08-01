'Sultan' set for an August release in China

By ANI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan', which is one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood, is all set to release in China on August 31.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, "#Sultan goes to China... Presenting the official poster of the film for the Chinese audiences... 31 Aug 2018 release."

Sultan is a 2016 Bollywood sports drama film in which Salman Khan played the titular role opposite Anushka Sharma as his leading lady.

It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan), a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana whose career hits a wall when his personal life goes for a toss.

The film was which was released worldwide on July 6, 2016, grossed a praiseworthy 92 million USD and it went onto become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all times. (ANI)