Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sultan' set for an August release in China

Sultan is a 2016 Bollywood sports drama film in which Salman Khan played the titular role opposite Anushka Sharma as his leading lady.

Published: 01st August 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in Sultan | YouTube screengrab

By ANI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan', which is one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood, is all set to release in China on August 31.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote, "#Sultan goes to China... Presenting the official poster of the film for the Chinese audiences... 31 Aug 2018 release."

Sultan is a 2016 Bollywood sports drama film in which Salman Khan played the titular role opposite Anushka Sharma as his leading lady.

It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan), a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana whose career hits a wall when his personal life goes for a toss.

The film was which was released worldwide on July 6, 2016, grossed a praiseworthy 92 million USD and it went onto become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all times. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sultan salman khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century