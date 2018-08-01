Supreme Court refuses to stall 'Fanney Khan' release

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the release of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Hindi film "Fanney Khan".

A bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Indu Malhotra dismissed the plea filed by producer Vashu Bhagnani against its release on August 3. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Bhagnani alleged that the film's distribution rights for India was given to his company Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd.

Pooja Films said it owns the exclusive rights to distribute, exhibit and exploit the commercial and non-commercial theatrical rights for "Fanney Khan" throughout India and entered into an MoU with co-producer Kriarj Entertainment in December 2017.

Pooja Films claimed that sole distribution rights for the film were sold to it and it has deposited an amount of Rs 8.50 crore, out of an agreed Rs 10 crore payment. The remaining money needed to only be paid a week before the film's release.

However, in connivance with others, the rights were parted with its entire co-production and distribution rights, it further said.

Two other petitions in connection to it have already been pending before the Delhi and Bombay High Courts.

The petitioner had sought direction for transfer of those cases from Bombay, either to Delhi High Court or to the Supreme Court and stay the release of the film, which the apex court denied.

"Fanney Khan" will release on Friday.