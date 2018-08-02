Home Entertainment Hindi

'Good News' not going to deliver any social message: Akshay Kumar

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's recent projects may have been about various social causes but the actor says the recently-announced 'Good News' will be something different.

Co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay, 'Good News' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

When asked if it is a conscious effort on his part to do films carrying a message, Akshay told reporters, "No. I am doing all kinds of movies.

Now, I am shooting for 'Housefull 4' and that film is not going to deliver any social message.

The only message it's going to give is that you should laugh more often.

"I am doing 'Good News' and there are many other things which I am doing which does not have anything to do with a social cause," he added.

The actor was speaking at the IMAX trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Gold' last evening.

The Reema Kagti-directed sports drama will also be releasing on IMAX.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Good News' is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019.

Akshay also took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film, which he described as a "dramedy".

