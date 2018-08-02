Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply on Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a witty response when he asked about actress Priyanka Chopra's rumoured engagement to US-based singer Nick Jonas.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh and Priyanka have worked together in films like 'Don' and 'Don 2'. | Instagram

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was earlier bestowed with the 'Ultimate Man of the Decade' at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, gave a witty response when he asked about actress Priyanka Chopra's rumoured engagement to US-based singer Nick Jonas.

Replying to a question about Priyanka's impending wedding to Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh replied with a joke. He said: "Even I am getting married. I'll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the Mehendi."

Shah Rukh and Priyanka have worked together in films like 'Don' and 'Don 2'.

The news of the couple's engagement came after Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said that Priyanka opted out from his upcoming flick 'Bharat' in the 'Nick' of time, owing to a very "special reason".

Priyanka and Nick, who reportedly dated for two months, were first spotted together at the 2017 Met Gala.

The speculation about their relationship brewed after the pair met each other's family.

First, Chopra met Jonas' family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey, after which Nick travelled to India to meet Chopra's mother.

Meanwhile, talking about his much-awaited release 'Zero', Shah Rukh said: "Last two days are left for the 'Zero' shoot. I have been travelling finishing that off. Aanand L. Rai can update you regarding the film. He tells me that only he will talk about this film. So, I will not talk about 'Zero'. Colour Yellow is looking after the technical aspect of the film. We have decided a date for trailer release, but it will be too early to say anything. The work that I am doing in this film is enjoyable, but very time consuming. So, I have kept myself away from all technical aspects and marketing."

Shah Rukh also thanked Vogue for featuring his daughter Suhana Khan on the cover of their next edition. He said that she holds a big responsibility on her shoulders.

"I am thankful to Vogue for giving me the Ultimate Man of the Decade award. It feels good. They have put my daughter on the cover of their next edition. It's a big responsibility for my children. They have been provided such a big platform, so, they need to really work hard. All the children, who belong to the film industry, are given certain entitlement considering that they are kids of film actors. But I think if you are able to give them responsibility they will do better," Shah Rukh said.

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 were held on Tuesday night. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra engagement Nick Jonas Vogue Beauty Awards 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century