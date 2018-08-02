Home Entertainment Hindi

Singer Mika Singh's employee arrested for theft

Ankit Vasan, who has worked with the singer for a long time, was arrested from his girlfriend's residence in Vikas Puri here.

Singer Mika Singh. (Photo | Mika Singh's YouTube channel)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old video editor was arrested here on Wednesday on the charges of involvement in theft at the Mumbai home of famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh and recovered nearly $7,000 stolen by him, police said.

A theft case was lodged on July 29 at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. A Delhi Police official said Mika had spied Vasan stealing cash and valuables from his Mumbai home.

The accused fled from the studio-cum-office and for two days was hiding at various places in Mumbai. He landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said in a statement.

The accused told the police that he had been stealing cash and valuables regularly from Mika's home and office.

About $6,900 and Rs 50,000 were recovered from him, while more than Rs 5 lakh were found deposited in his three bank accounts.

