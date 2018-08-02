Veteran screenplay writer and 'Dabangg' lyricist Jalees Sherwani dies at 70 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jalees Sherwani, who had penned lyrics for several Salman Khan films like 'Dabangg', 'Wanted' and 'Tere Naam', passed away yesterday afternoon.

He was 70.

Sherwani died to due to prolonged illness and breathed his last on route to the hospital after his health deteriorated, family sources said.

At his cremation yesterday, which happened at Oshiwara, several of his colleagues from the industry were present, including actor Raza Murad, music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, writer Dilip Shukla, Faiz Anwar and Wasim Siddique, among others.

Apart from writing dialogues for 'Sangam' and 'Loafer', Sherwani also penned lyrics for films like 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Garv' and 'Hello Brother'.