Excited about 'Sarfarosh 2': John Abraham

"Sarfarosh" chronicled the story of an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism. In an in interview with PTI, Abraham says, "John Mathew Matthan and I are co-producing the film.

MUMBAI: Confirming that he will be featuring in the sequel of Aamir Khan's "Sarfarosh", actor John Abraham says he is geared up for the action-drama, which will be different from the original.

Directed by John Matthew Matthan, the 1999 film featured Aamir, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sonali Bendre.

We are still working on the script but yes it's happening with me.

We plan to go on floors next year.

He is probably the only director whose house I went to after seeing 'Sarfarosh' and said 'Man what a film'.

"Sarfarosh" opened to critical acclaim and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. When asked if he is apprehensive since the original featured Aamir, Abraham said, "I'm in fact very excited. I love Aamir Khan, I'm his big fan. It's a challenge but it's a different character, different story but the ethos is the same. It's going to be very exciting."

The actor's line up of films, beginning with "Satyamev Jayate" releasing on August 15, includes "Batla House", and "RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter."

" 'Batla House' will be the most explosive film you've seen. It'll show how polarised the world is and it's straight in its face. If we accept 'Batla House' it'll be the most successful film," he says.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film, features Abraham as the cop who led the Batla House encounters.

The encounter occurred in September 2008 against Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House, a locality in Jamia Nagar in Delhi.

"It's an honest film and Nikkhil is an honest director. We have got something so explosive in our hands and we will treat it with a lot of caution," the actor adds.

Abraham recently shot for the first schedule of "RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter", directed by Robbie Grewal.

The actor said there will be 18 different looks of his in the spy-thriller and the shoot was "pretty intense."

The actor says his line up of films resonates with what he wants to do as an actor-producer.

"This is probably an inflection point in my career where I can say, at least in terms of the cinema that I'm getting out as a producer, as an actor, the next five years are probably my best five years," he said.

