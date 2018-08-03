Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aryan insists on experiencing real moments of life

Actor Kartik Aryan feels that in the world of digitization, everyone is missing out on enjoying the real moments of life hence he insists on putting the phone down and having fun with friends.

"With the onslaught of digitization, I feel we are somewhere missing out on enjoying the real moments of life. I believe in living in the now and so should you. So, put your phones down and indulge in a game or two like just the way I am doing and simply have fun with your friends," the actor said in a statement.

The "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" actor has taken the lead from Lay's new film 'College Canteen + No Network #RealFlavoursOfLife' this Friendship Day, which falls on Sunday, to encourage youngsters to log off and tune into the real moments of life.

Shot at a college canteen in Mumbai the Lay film brings alive a routine scenario in every college canteen.

It portrays the transition of students from being lost in their own world to celebrating the real moments with their friends even when the network on their phone had returned.

