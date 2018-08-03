Sonali Bendre stable, says husband Goldie Behl

By ANI

NEW YORK: Filmmaker Goldie Behl on Thursday thanked fans and well-wishers for their love and support for his wife Sonali Bendre and said that she is currently stable and following her treatment without any complications.

Bendre is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York.

"Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," Behl tweeted.

Without giving much details, Sonali earlier revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high-grade cancer".

Last month, the 43-year-old actress wrote a heartfelt note about her dilemma before sharing the news about her illness to her 12-year-old son Ranveer.

"From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him," the caption read.

Sonali further wrote how she and her son derived strength from each other "one day at a time".

"I am spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime" she wrote.