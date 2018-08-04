Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope I've opened doors for women of colour to play leading ladies: Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka landed the role for "Quantico", she was touted as the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

Published: 04th August 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Priyanka Chopra. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Priyanka Chopra bid goodbye to her role as Alex Parrish in "Quantico", which gave an unprecedented push to her career in Hollywood, hopes she has been able to kick open the door for women and especially those of colour to get to play lead characters in American showbiz.

"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of colour to play leading ladies," Priyanka wrote in an emotional tweet on Saturday.

"Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of 'Quantico' for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish... Memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again," she added.

When Priyanka landed the role for "Quantico", she was touted as the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. She even won a People's Choice Award.

The ABC show started in 2015 and has had three seasons. Priyanka's Alex is an FBI agent who becomes a prime suspect in a bombing case.

(Instagram | Priyanka Chopra)

She has since found a good foothold in the industry as she bagged a role in "Baywatch", "A Kid Like Jake", "Isn't It Romantic" and she is also committed to star opposite Chris Pratt in the action film "Cowboy Ninja Viking".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Alex Parrish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta