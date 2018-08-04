Home Entertainment Hindi

Hope 'progressive' Imran Khan makes things better: Anubhav Sinha

On the sidelines of a private screening of the film for the cast and crew here on Friday, Sinha spoke about the ban on the movie in Pakistan.

Director Anubhav Sinha at a movie premiere. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose "Mulk" has not been cleared for release in Pakistan, hopes the country's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, being progressive, will make things better.

"Mulk", says Sinha, is a love story between Hindus and Muslims.

He said: "I am surprised why my film is banned in Pakistan. I want the citizens of Pakistan to watch this film and judge if their government does not wish to be friends with us.

"They do not want us to talk about harmony and co-existence because their kitchen runs on this issue, and people need to understand this. And I seriously want to know why this film is banned in Pakistan because in my film, there is no language issue, no religious issue, it doesn't talk badly about society and nothing wrong is said about Pakistan. The film only criticises individuals, and if you cannot tolerate it, then I don't know, what to do."

Calling Khan "quite a progressive man", Sinha said: "I am hopeful that he will work towards the betterment of things. My film is banned, nothing can be done right now, but if he can do something, I want him to reverse the ban. I think this film should be watched by Hindus and Muslims. The film talks about love."

"Mulk" released in India on Friday, and he feels buoyed by the response. 

"I am getting great reviews. I am telling you, I have never ever received such great reviews in my life. People are giving me 4-5 stars. A lot of reviewers hold the opinion that every Indian should watch this film. It feels great. I hope the entire nation likes the film."

The movie tells the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour. It features Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Prachee Shah Pandya in important roles.

