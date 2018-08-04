Home Entertainment Hindi

Housewives are biggest CEOs in India: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While responding to a question on her views on homemakers, she said homemakers should be given utmost respect. 

Published: 04th August 2018 08:15 AM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says the housewives are the biggest CEOs in the country.

This weekend's episode of "Indian Idol 10" promises to be a star-studded affair with actors Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya and Rajkummar Rao making an appearance on the show. 

After contestant Indira Das' performance, her mother asked Aishwarya about her views on the housewives of the country, read a statement.

"The housewives are the biggest CEOs in the country and they should be given utmost respect and appreciation in the country. I doff my hat off with full respect and appreciation to all the housewives of the country and the world," said Aishwarya.

To which, one of the show's judges Vishal Dadlani said: "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being one of the most beautiful women in the world is just like any other housewife. As I remember on one of my music world tours when Amitabh Bachchanji had invited me and the whole crew to his suite for a dinner party, the world's most beautiful lady Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served dinner with her own hands to each and every member of the crew.

"She served them dessert as well, after which she had her meal."

