Bald is beautiful, says Sonali Bendre

On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, Sonali shared a photograph with her friend Sussanne Khan clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan.

Sonali Bendre with her friend and Sussanne Khan. Picture clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-author Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is finding positivity in her new look and says bald is beautiful.

"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine'," Sonali captioned the image.

She said there are "moments of pain and low energy".

"But I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone.

"Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. Happy Friendship Day, ladies."

The 43-year-old, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, said that she spends far less time getting dressed now.

"Because I don't have to fuss over my hair! Bald is beautiful. Find the positive. One day at a time," she added.

In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer".

Post her diagnosis, the "Duplicate" actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

