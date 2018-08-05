Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin has many traits that are similar to Manto: Nandita Das

Nandita said she always had Nawaz in mind while writing "Manto", based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, whose work continues to remain relevant to this day.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nandita Das in the sets of 'Manto' | IMDB

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nandita Das says she chose Nawazuddin Siddiqui to portray the title role in "Manto" as he has a lot of similarities with legendary Urdu author-writer.

Nandita said she always had Nawaz in mind while writing "Manto", based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, whose work continues to remain relevant to this day.

"He has many traits that are similar to Manto a deep sensitivity and intensity, anger, and a dry sense of humour. These innate qualities in Nawaz helped him transition into Manto on screen quite effortlessly," Nandita said in a statement.

She said she needed an actor who could portray many contradictory emotions as Manto was a complex character.

"For instance, he was a person with moral courage but was also scared of going to jail, confident but vulnerable, deeply sensitive yet very angry. You will know Nawaz's range when you see 'Manto'," she added.

Nawazuddin, who has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in "Sacred Games", will be seen next in "Rome Rome Mein" to be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, in Debamitra Hassan's "Motichoor Chaknachoor", a fun story on an unlikely couple and "Thackeray", a biopic based on the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nandita Das Manto writer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta