Home Entertainment Hindi

They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla

"Total Dhamaal" will hit the screens on December 7 and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is scheduled for February 1 release.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

fanneykhan

Anil Kapoor in 'Fanney Khan' teaser (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anil Kapoor says he is looking forward to share screen space with his former leading ladies Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawala.

The 61-year-old actor will star opposite Dixit in "Total Dhamaal" and re-unite with Chawla for his home production "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

"Total Dhamaal" will hit the screens on December 7 and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" is scheduled for February 1 release.

"It's always a pleasure to re-unite with them. They are one of the best actors in our industry.They bring uniqueness to every film. After so many years they are still loved as much as they were before. I know very well why they became what they are. I understand the reason for their success."

"I have realised how good they are. They are just amazing. Madhuri in 'Total Dhamal' and Juhi in 'Ek Ladki' are so beautiful and professional. They are still so hard working and young actors should learn from them," Kapoor told PTI.

The actor has delivered hits like "Beta", "Tezaab", "Parinda", "Ram Lakhan" and "Pukar" with Dixit, 51, while he has collaborated with Chawla, 50, on films such as "Deewana Mastana", "Loafer" and "Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Madhuri Dixit Juhi Chawala actor Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta