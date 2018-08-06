Home Entertainment Hindi

'Comicstaan' renewed for season two by Amazon Prime Video

The series, which featured some of the country's topmost stand-up comedians, had its worldwide premiere on July 13.

(L-R) Stand up comics Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Naveen Richard.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of its comic talent hunt show "Comicstaan".

The season two will also feature top comic Zakir Khan, in addition to Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew who are all set to return.

The season one of the nine-episode series saw ten contestants from across the country battling out for the coveted title.

In the process, they were mentored by the best comedians in India.

"We are delighted to bring a second season of this exceptional series that discovers and mentors new comedy talent in India," Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

