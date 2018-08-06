Series on life, case files of former Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in works

By IANS

MUMBAI: Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films and director Meghna Gulzar have signed up to produce a series on the life and case files of former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Rakesh Maria.

The series will be based on his experiences and various case files of his accomplished career, directed by Meghna.

"Rakesh Maria's life-experiences and his prolific career in law-enforcement are a powerful lens to explore the chronology of crime and terror, in our society -- as a city, as well as, as a country and a geographical region.

"The potential of this content is limitless, and that is supremely exciting for me," she said in a statement.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment, praised Meghna and said she is one of the country's most talented young directors.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the most distinguished law enforcement officers of our times, Rakesh Maria, to present the courageous accomplishments of his career, and the unacknowledged contributions of thousands of members of the Mumbai Police, safeguarding the security of our city 24x7x365," Jhunjhunwala added.

Maria, an IPS officer, cleared his Civil Service Examination from the 1981 batch. As Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic) in 1993. He cracked the Bombay serial blasts case and later moved to DCP (Crime) and then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), of the Mumbai Police. Maria solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case.

Maria was also given the responsibility of investigating the Mumbai attacks in 2008 and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive and successfully investigated the case.

"It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant and sensitive director like Meghna Gulzar, and a production house of the calibre of Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films.

"More than the nostalgia, it's also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds," Maria said.

Commenting on the collaboration for the series, Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films said: "Phantom Films has always been a director's company."

Other details about the series are still under wraps.