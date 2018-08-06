Tweeple wants Swara Bhasker to resign, but for what?

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Twitterverse has got no chill as it has now targeted Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker in a hilarious way, and for an unusual reason.

A Twitter user created a new account named 'Prime Minister Swara Bhaskar' (@ReallyPMSwara) and her fans are losing control over it. The bio of the page read as 'Honorary Prime Minister of India. Parody account.'

Screenshot of the parody account of Swara Bhasker (Photo: Twitter)

Swara retweeted a lot of tweets from the parody account, one of which reads, "PM @ReallySwara shared the stage with a fraudster, the nation wants that #SwaraMustResign."

The fraudster in the picture was mentioned for PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.

Another user tweeted, "Looks like I woke up in an alternate Twitter universe. Apparently, @ReallySwara has been PM for 4 yrs and failed to bring Ache Din. Whatever you guys say but plz give her 5 more yrs. 60 yrs of problems can't be solved in 5. She's trying her best, working 23hrs daily for the nation."

Complaining about her work trips, a user wrote, "PM @ReallySwara is again leaving India for a foreign tour despite so many burning problems back home. Jab jab desh pain mein, PM Swara plane mein. #SwaraMustResign."

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star replied hilariously to that tweet, writing, "I'm literally actually in Europe. #ironyofironies"

Mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan as BJP Member of Parliament and Sonam Kapoor as Prime Minister of Pakistan, another hilarious tweet read, " BJP MP @KareenaOnline with PMO India @ReallySwara celebrating the birthday of PMO Pakistan @sonamakapoor in Islamabad. #SwaraMustResign."

From speaking her mind out to playing bold roles in Bollywood movies, the star has been far from shy.

The star is a professional in taking on her trolls and has no qualms in raising her voice against social crimes, and questioning the government for the lack of corrective and preventive action.