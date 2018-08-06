Tweeple wants Swara Bhasker to resign, but for what?

NEW DELHI: Seems like Twitterverse has got no chill as it has now targeted Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker in a hilarious way, and for an unusual reason.
A Twitter user created a new account named 'Prime Minister Swara Bhaskar' (@ReallyPMSwara) and her fans are losing control over it. The bio of the page read as 'Honorary Prime Minister of India. Parody account.'
Swara retweeted a lot of tweets from the parody account, one of which reads, "PM @ReallySwara shared the stage with a fraudster, the nation wants that #SwaraMustResign."
The fraudster in the picture was mentioned for PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.
Another user tweeted, "Looks like I woke up in an alternate Twitter universe. Apparently, @ReallySwara has been PM for 4 yrs and failed to bring Ache Din. Whatever you guys say but plz give her 5 more yrs. 60 yrs of problems can't be solved in 5. She's trying her best, working 23hrs daily for the nation."
Complaining about her work trips, a user wrote, "PM @ReallySwara is again leaving India for a foreign tour despite so many burning problems back home. Jab jab desh pain mein, PM Swara plane mein. #SwaraMustResign."
The 'Veere Di Wedding' star replied hilariously to that tweet, writing, "I'm literally actually in Europe. #ironyofironies"
Mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan as BJP Member of Parliament and Sonam Kapoor as Prime Minister of Pakistan, another hilarious tweet read, " BJP MP @KareenaOnline with PMO India @ReallySwara celebrating the birthday of PMO Pakistan @sonamakapoor in Islamabad. #SwaraMustResign."
From speaking her mind out to playing bold roles in Bollywood movies, the star has been far from shy.
The star is a professional in taking on her trolls and has no qualms in raising her voice against social crimes, and questioning the government for the lack of corrective and preventive action.