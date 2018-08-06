Home Entertainment Hindi

Tweeple wants Swara Bhasker to resign, but for what?

A Twitter user created a new account named 'Prime Minister Swara Bhaskar' (@ReallyPMSwara) and her fans are losing control over it.

Published: 06th August 2018 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Twitterverse has got no chill as it has now targeted Bollywood diva Swara Bhasker in a hilarious way, and for an unusual reason.

A Twitter user created a new account named 'Prime Minister Swara Bhaskar' (@ReallyPMSwara) and her fans are losing control over it. The bio of the page read as 'Honorary Prime Minister of India. Parody account.'

Screenshot of the parody account of Swara Bhasker (Photo: Twitter)

Swara retweeted a lot of tweets from the parody account, one of which reads, "PM @ReallySwara shared the stage with a fraudster, the nation wants that #SwaraMustResign."

The fraudster in the picture was mentioned for PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.

Another user tweeted, "Looks like I woke up in an alternate Twitter universe. Apparently, @ReallySwara has been PM for 4 yrs and failed to bring Ache Din. Whatever you guys say but plz give her 5 more yrs. 60 yrs of problems can't be solved in 5. She's trying her best, working 23hrs daily for the nation."

Complaining about her work trips, a user wrote, "PM @ReallySwara is again leaving India for a foreign tour despite so many burning problems back home. Jab jab desh pain mein, PM Swara plane mein. #SwaraMustResign."

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star replied hilariously to that tweet, writing, "I'm literally actually in Europe. #ironyofironies"

Mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan as BJP Member of Parliament and Sonam Kapoor as Prime Minister of Pakistan, another hilarious tweet read, " BJP MP @KareenaOnline with PMO India @ReallySwara celebrating the birthday of PMO Pakistan @sonamakapoor in Islamabad. #SwaraMustResign."

From speaking her mind out to playing bold roles in Bollywood movies, the star has been far from shy.

The star is a professional in taking on her trolls and has no qualms in raising her voice against social crimes, and questioning the government for the lack of corrective and preventive action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swara Bhasker Twitter Prime Minister Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta